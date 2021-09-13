The Blonds wrap up New York Fashion Week with sparkling cabaret club show

Designers The Blonds celebrated the return of in-person shows at New York Fashion Week with a live catwalk presentation in a cabaret club, serving up an escapist vision of shimmer and sparkle.

Featuring performances from singer Bodine and R&B duo Lion Babe, Sunday night’s show wrapped up a week of largely in-person fashion week events following two seasons held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

American socialite Paris Hilton took the catwalk at the Times Square Edition hotel’s Paradise Club in a short purple sparkly dress.

The latest collection featured plenty of metallics and shimmering trouser suits, strapless frocks and shiny corsets.

A model poses during first looks at the Blonds Spring/Summer 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon) A model poses during first looks at the Blonds Spring/Summer 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

“The inspiration for this season was the idea of where the future of fashion is going, the future of entertainment, the future of travel,” creative director David Blond told Reuters.

“Obviously, we work in a luxury space, so we really wanted to show our clients a form of escape and something to have fun with. At the end of the day, we’re all excited to be back in live form and so we wanted to do something celebratory.”

New York now hands over the fashion baton to London, which opens its fashion week leg of the spring-summer 2022 season on Friday.

