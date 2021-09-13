scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 13, 2021
Must Read

The Blonds wrap up New York Fashion Week with sparkling cabaret club show

American socialite Paris Hilton took the catwalk at the Times Square Edition hotel's Paradise Club in a short purple sparkly dress

By: Reuters | New York |
September 13, 2021 10:30:01 pm
New York Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week shows, New York Fashion Week paris hiltonParis Hilton presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

Designers The Blonds celebrated the return of in-person shows at New York Fashion Week with a live catwalk presentation in a cabaret club, serving up an escapist vision of shimmer and sparkle.

ALSO READ |New York Fashion Week 2021: A look at who wore what

Featuring performances from singer Bodine and R&B duo Lion Babe, Sunday night’s show wrapped up a week of largely in-person fashion week events following two seasons held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

American socialite Paris Hilton took the catwalk at the Times Square Edition hotel’s Paradise Club in a short purple sparkly dress.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The latest collection featured plenty of metallics and shimmering trouser suits, strapless frocks and shiny corsets.

New York Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week shows, New York Fashion Week paris hilton A model poses during first looks at the Blonds Spring/Summer 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

“The inspiration for this season was the idea of where the future of fashion is going, the future of entertainment, the future of travel,” creative director David Blond told Reuters.

“Obviously, we work in a luxury space, so we really wanted to show our clients a form of escape and something to have fun with. At the end of the day, we’re all excited to be back in live form and so we wanted to do something celebratory.”

New York now hands over the fashion baton to London, which opens its fashion week leg of the spring-summer 2022 season on Friday.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kim Petras, Kim Petras MTV Video Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards picture
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Best style moments

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 13: Latest News

Advertisement