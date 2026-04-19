The Bhumi to Alia effect: How Bollywood is leading the Banarasi revolution

There was a time when Banarasi meant one thing: a sari, carefully folded, brought out only when the moment felt important enough. It carried the weight of tradition, family, and memories stitched into silk. But it is no longer waiting for the wedding day. Today, this iconic textile from Varanasi is stepping into the everyday, reworked into corsets, co-ords, jackets, and silhouettes that feel far removed from its ceremonial past.

Somewhere between celebrity stylists, Instagram feeds, and a generation that refuses to dress by rules, Banarasi has started to modernise. It remains rich, intricate, and deeply rooted in heritage, but it is no longer predictable. Let’s take a look.

Bhumi Pednekar and the corset turn

The shift is perhaps most visible in how the fabric is being worn. When Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in a sharply structured Banarasi corset layered over a crisp shirt fused with balloon pants, it marked a clear departure from convention. The look brought together the craftsmanship of Indian textiles with the structure of global fashion. It didn’t feel ceremonial; it felt current.

What stood out was the sustainability angle. The Banarasi wasn’t just styled differently; it was re-engineered into something almost unrecognisable from its sari origins.

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Alia Bhatt softens the Banarasi lehenga for a new generation

The Banarasi lehenga, long associated with bridal excess, is also undergoing a quiet shift. Alia Bhatt’s lighter, more understated versions move away from heavily embellished, one-time-wear outfits.

Worn at a festive gathering, this look prioritises comfort and repeat value. The emphasis is no longer on grandeur alone but on wearability—signaling a broader change in how festive dressing is being approached by a younger generation.

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Karisma Kapoor and the formal rewrite

Banarasi is also entering spaces it rarely occupied before structured, formal wardrobes. Karisma Kapoor’s brocade Banarasi jacket paired with tailored trousers demonstrates how the textile can adapt to contemporary, professional silhouettes.

It’s a subtle evolution, but a significant one. By stepping into workwear-inspired looks, Banarasi begins to move beyond celebration and into everyday expression.

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Sanya Malhotra and her experimental edge

Younger actors are pushing the boundaries even further. Sanya Malhotra’s Banarasi brocade dresses move away from sarees and lehengas altogether, reimagining the textile through entirely new silhouettes.

Structured yet fluid, these outfits position Banarasi as contemporary occasion wear effortless, slightly unconventional, and far removed from its saree-first identity.

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Designers are driving this shift as well. Labels like Raw Mango and House of Masaba are turning Banarasi into jackets, skirts, and co-ord sets—pushing it beyond its traditional frame. This isn’t just reinvention; it’s repositioning. As fashion leans towards versatility and individuality, Banarasi is evolving to keep up.