The ‘bangs theory’: Why we get a fringe when life gets chaotic

What ties Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Hannah Montana together? Wispy bangs cover all three’s foreheads. Bangs as a hairstyle go way back in time, dating back to the 1920s’ flapper era, and then making a comeback with Marilyn Monroe’s side-swept bangs in the 60s. Cut to 2026, celebrities are embracing fringes in style. But when someone gets bangs, we often end up thinking, “I wonder if something’s going on in their life”. Such is their chaotic reputation. Whether you’re going through a breakup or need a fresh back-to-school look, bangs are on top of the list of choices.

Sonia Dhyani was extremely attached to her long hair, and cutting it was not a decision she took lightly. She had the same hairstyle for a long time and finally thought it was the right time to try something new and get out of her comfort zone. “Getting bangs was a spur-of-the-moment decision. I just wanted to try it out and see if it would go well with my look. However, it was a big emotional step for me,” said the senior communication professional.

The results surprised her. “It was not just a makeover, but a total change in my persona. I was feeling confident and fresh with my new look,” she added.

When life beats Shilpashree Jagannathan down, or when she feels nothing is going the way she wants it, her first reaction is to withdraw, feel pity for myself, but at the first sign of getting over the sadness, she tends to change her hair. The Canada-based content strategist said that, as someone belonging to a family that believes women should have long hair and where cutting and styling hair is frowned upon, changing her hairstyle is not just a coping mechanism to get over stress, but also a way to assert her identity.

Deepti Chandy, Therapist & COO, Anna Chandy & Associates, agreed that a haircut is often described as a refresh, even a detox, because psychologically, we link it to a shift in mood. After a breakup or a period of emotional upheaval, many people feel an almost immediate urge to cut their hair, get bangs, or experiment with colour. The act itself becomes symbolic. “By changing something external and visible, we attempt to mark an internal transition. It feels like a reset, a way of signalling that something has shifted,” she said.

Anna Mariam Ittyerah echoed her sentiments when she got bangs during lockdown. “I was bored to death. But I also felt like this move won’t be too risky since I don’t have to go out and show my face,” the Bengaluru-based copywriter said. She watched a couple of YouTube tutorials and did it herself. “I wanted to get bangs because I felt my forehead was way too wide. Plus, I grew up watching television shows like New Girl and Hannah Montana, where the main characters would have amazing bangs,” she elaborated.

For both women and men, hair is closely tied to identity and self-image. Chandy explained that it significantly shapes how we see ourselves and how we believe others perceive us. “For many women, shaving their head can feel like losing more than just hair; it can feel like shedding aspects of vanity or culturally defined femininity. This underscores how emotionally charged hair can be and how deeply it is woven into personal identity,” she said.

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At the same time, altering one’s hair offers a sense of control. During moments of uncertainty, such as a breakup or a major life change, modifying one’s appearance can feel like reclaiming agency. Chandy shared that it becomes a tangible action in situations where much feels intangible. A new haircut can signal renewal, quietly declaring, “This is a new version of me.” “Ultimately, it is less about the hair itself and more about the meaning attached to it: reinvention, autonomy, and the comfort of choosing change on one’s own terms,” she added.

Emily gives herself bangs in Emily In Paris season 3. (Youtube/Still Watching Netflix) Emily gives herself bangs in Emily In Paris season 3. (Youtube/Still Watching Netflix)

Gurbandana Kohli, Founder of Rapunzel’s Hair Extensions, Gurgaon, said that even though a lot of people echo these sentiments, changing one’s hair is a serious commitment, and not many can see it through. “People don’t always want to cut their hair permanently, so clip-on bangs become popular automatically. They offer instant solutions, and make the face look slimmer, hide a big forehead, add volume in the front area and give a younger look in general,” she told indianexpress.com.

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Celebrity hairstylist James Lalhmunsiem recalled his experience, sharing how people often rush into bangs not just for a style change, but during emotional lows. It’s their way of reclaiming control and giving themselves an instant boost of confidence. “A great haircut, especially with well-placed bangs, goes far beyond trimming length. It becomes a powerful emotional reset, a moment of self-pampering that recharges you with fresh, positive energy and restores your sense of self,” he told indianexpress.com.

Ittyerah mentioned that for curly hair, it’s always advised not to cut the bangs too short, or else it’s going to look really odd. And Lalhmunsiem agrees. According to him, no matter how much length you cut, if the face isn’t properly framed, the transformation rarely shows. Soft, face-framing bangs instantly create a sharp, youthful, and vibrant look. They beautifully highlight bone structure, draw attention to the eyes, and deliver one of the quickest, most impactful head-turning changes, both visually and emotionally.