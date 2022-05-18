‘The Archies’ actor Suhana Khan loves to keep it trendy at all times; here’s proof

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial, The Archies, starring alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Vedang Raina. While the trailer of the upcoming film is being appreciated for the immaculate styling of the actors, Suhana‘s personal fashion sense is no different.

Usually seen wearing chic body-hugging fits, her wardrobe serves as an inspiration for many fashionistas. Take a look at some of her best-style moments below.

Looking stunning as ever, she wore a leopard-print satin dress with noodle straps and a plunging neckline. With her hair left open, she opted for a dainty neck chain and small hoop earrings.

She looked equally gorgeous in an embellished bright red sari that she accessorised with oxidised silver earrings. She completed the look with her hair tied in a ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Serving street-style inspiration, she kept it casual in a pair of denim shorts and a black tank top, styled with an oversized striped blue shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

In yet another gorgeous look, the 21-year-old wore a bodycon pastel blue dress featuring a halter-neck and chest cutout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

For her winter look, Suhana opted for a white woollen co-ord set consisting of a full-sleeved cropped top and matching skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Clearly, a fan of ribbed bodycon dresses, Suhana also wore an olive-green body-hugging dress with a scooped neckline and side slits.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone keeps it chic and trendy for her latest appearance; take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!