Thappad screening: Taapsee Pannu looks straight out of the Victorian era, see pics

The magnificent teal blue set has our hearts and of course Taapsee! (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The magnificent teal blue set has our hearts and of course Taapsee! (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Taapsee Pannu is all set for the release of her latest film, Thappad, which also stars actor Pavail Gulati. During the last few weeks, the actor was regularly spotted promoting the film, as part of which she gave us major sustainable fashion goals by repurposing her outfits — whether it was a top or a jacket. So it would not be wrong to say that she has been impressive with not only her powerful performances but also her take on fashion, one recycled outfit at a time.

But for the screening of the film in Mumbai, the Pink actor stepped out in a teal-coloured floral full-sleeved top which was paired with matching palazzo. The colourful outfit, which featured frill detailing around the neck, is a perfect pick for the spring season. Styled with shiny silver footwear, she let her outfit do all the talking.

READ| Taapsee Pannu wows in an edgy pantsuit; check it out here

Take a look at the pictures below.

The look was styled with a black tote. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The look was styled with a black tote. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Wondering how to repurpose your outfits? Take cues from the actor here

The teal coloured outfit featured floral motifs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The teal coloured outfit featured floral motifs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For makeup, she went for a pink monochromatic look teamed with a peach blush and oodles of mascara. She completed her look by pairing the outfit with a pair of sleek stone earrings.

She kept her look simple by going monochromatic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She kept her look simple by going monochromatic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the actor had stepped out in a ultramarine blue overcoat paired with yellow plaid pants from Amrich, and a plain white shirt. Take a look at the pictures below.

Styled by Devki B, the look was completed with her hair neatly tied in a bun, and cream coloured strappy heels which went perfectly with the outfit.

What do you think about her latest look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd