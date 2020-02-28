Thappad promotions⁣: Taapsee Pannu, stylist Devki bring repurposing in vogue

Devki and Taapsee Pannu decided to have some fun with their sartorial choices during Thappad promotions. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Devki and Taapsee Pannu decided to have some fun with their sartorial choices during Thappad promotions. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Many in Bollywood are favouring the cause of sustainable fashion. Leading the pack passionately is Taapsee Pannu, who along with her stylist Devki, has kicked off a repurposing trend as the duo style, curate and repeat outfits during exhaustive promotional movie tours, most recently at Pannu’s latest, Thappad.

At the trailer launch of Thappad, the actor slayed in a plaid co-ord set — a shirt and skirt from Studio Rigu. The skirt, paired with black biker shorts underneath, stood out for its cuts and long front slit.

Later that evening, Taapsee was seen in the same plaid skirt but this time it was paired with a white tube peplum top from Sesame — The Style Studio. Both Devki and Taapsee took to Instagram and posted pictures saying how re-purposing one’s wardrobe is the need of the hour. “It’s high time we acknowledge the issue of waste and use the medium to reach as many people as we can,” said Devki while talking to indianexpress.com.

Talking about the sartorial choices made during Thappad promotions, Pannu tells indianexpress.com: “We always try and come up with a theme for every promotion as it makes dressing up more meaningful and fun. This time it was Devki’s idea to style the same piece in more than one way, which also promotes the fact that celebrities believe in repeating outfits, and also helps the stylist creatively explore more ways of styling a garment. I feel it is a win-win situation for the actor, stylist and the people following our work.” Pannu added that they began repurposing with the promotional events for Mission Mangal, during which the actor did a series of quirky sari looks.

At a screening of her latest film, she stepped out in a pink knotted blouse styled with a lovely white sari from Kanelle. Also styled by Devki, she was later spotted in a pair of jeans, and as you might have guessed, it was paired with the same top which was earlier used as a blouse. “Taapsee is someone who likes to stand by social causes — be it her work or in her personal life, so she wasn’t apprehensive. We are clearly voicing our opinion to promote reuse and repurposing of outfits,” said the Bollywood stylist.

Often, celebrities face flak for a bad look, but how much do they really have to do with it? Devki replied, “It’s the celebrity who finalises the look though recommendations are given by the team, be it hair, makeup and clothing. But it’s important the celebrity feels at ease in what they wear, so the final call is always theirs.”

Talking about liberty a stylist enjoys, Devika finds the creative freedom gratifying. “Because you see value attached to your work rather than just doing something mindlessly,” she remarked.

Here are some other re-purposed looks that Taapsee wore during her promotional event. Take a look.

Which is your favourite look?

