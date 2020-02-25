Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Thappad promotions: Taapsee Pannu wows in an edgy pantsuit; check it out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 25, 2020 9:10:50 am
Taapsee Pannu Thappad, Taapsee Pannu Thappad movie, Thappad movie release date, Taapsee Pannu latest photos, Taapsee Pannu, indian express, lifestyle Taapsee does not shy away from experimenting with her looks. (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

There is no denying that Taapsee Pannu makes a strong statement with her work, but it is not limited to that. The actor equally impresses with her fashion choices and manages to turn heads almost always. So it is not surprising that she is doing the same while promoting her upcoming film, Thappad. Open to experimenting with her looks, the actor has recently taken her fashion game many notches higher by repurposing her promotional outfits.

Continuing the impressive fashion streak, the Pink actor was recently seen in a edgy pantsuit by Mohammed Mazhar that was teamed with a black corset. Styled by Devki B, the outfit stood out for its interesting print and the edgy tie up and the extended pocket detailing.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Taapsee Pannu Thappad, Taapsee Pannu Thappad movie, Thappad movie release date, Taapsee Pannu latest photos, Taapsee Pannu, indian express, lifestyle The white pantsuit was elegant yet edgy. (Photo: APH Images)

READ| Repurposing is in: Taapsee Pannu shows the way

Taapsee Pannu Thappad, Taapsee Pannu Thappad movie, Thappad movie release date, Taapsee Pannu latest photos, Taapsee Pannu, indian express, lifestyle It was styled with a black corset. (Photo: APH Images)

She paired the outfit with black strappy pencil heels, and kept her makeup subtle with a flawless base and a hint of blush. With a generous dose of mascara, the look was pulled together with red lips. Her hair was tied in a neat ponytail, while she accessorised her outfit with a pair of studs from Minerali Store.

READ| Sustainable fashion: Taapsee Pannu gives lesson on how to re-purpose wardrobe staples

Taapsee Pannu Thappad, Taapsee Pannu Thappad movie, Thappad movie release date, Taapsee Pannu latest photos, Taapsee Pannu, indian express, lifestyle She kept her makeup subtle. (Photo: APH Images)

Prior to this, Taapsee was spotted at the Filmfare Awards in an elaborate outfit from Fouad Sarkis that resembled the shape of a butterfly. Also styled by Devki, the outfit was teamed with dramatic cat eyes and braided hair. It was accessorised with a pair of stone-encrusted black earrings.

View this post on Instagram

👀 🦋 @guyguia

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

View this post on Instagram

Red Admiral 🦋 #FilmfareAwards2020

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

What do you think about her look?

