Thalaivi trailer release: Kangana Ranaut’s look reminds us of Rekha’s elegant style

March 24, 2021 11:40:24 am
Kangana Ranaut, who recently won her fourth National Award, launched the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi with aplomb on March 23 — which also happened to be the Panga actor’s birthday. The film, directed by A. L. Vijay, is based on the life of late actor and politician J Jayalalithaa, and Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role.
On the day, she was seen in two different sari looks. While she looked lovely in both, it was the second look that had our undivided attention. The Queen actor was seen in a gorgeous kanchivaram sari from the label Madhurya, which specialises in handloom and heritage saris. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was both timeless and incredibly elegant.
The rust coloured sari featured intricate work on the thick border and was teamed with a contrasting black blouse that matched the border. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and earrings from Kishandas & Co, and was pulled together with hair tied in a neat bun adorned with flowers.
In keeping with the traditional look, it was rounded out with a black bindi and winged eyeliner.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In case you are having a déjà vu, let us assure you, you are not the only one. Kangana’s look seemed directly inspired by Rekha’s fashion outings. The veteran actor’s love for saris is well known. Here are some pictures of her nailing the sari look.
What do you think about her look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.