Thalaivi trailer release: Kangana Ranaut’s look reminds us of Rekha’s elegant style

What do you think of her look? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kangana Ranaut, who recently won her fourth National Award, launched the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi with aplomb on March 23 — which also happened to be the Panga actor’s birthday. The film, directed by A. L. Vijay, is based on the life of late actor and politician J Jayalalithaa, and Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role.

On the day, she was seen in two different sari looks. While she looked lovely in both, it was the second look that had our undivided attention. The Queen actor was seen in a gorgeous kanchivaram sari from the label Madhurya, which specialises in handloom and heritage saris. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was both timeless and incredibly elegant.

ALSO READ | Thalaivi trailer launch: Birthday girl Kangana Ranaut looks lovely in an Anamika Khanna sari

The rust coloured sari featured intricate work on the thick border and was teamed with a contrasting black blouse that matched the border. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and earrings from Kishandas & Co, and was pulled together with hair tied in a neat bun adorned with flowers.

In keeping with the traditional look, it was rounded out with a black bindi and winged eyeliner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

In case you are having a déjà vu, let us assure you, you are not the only one. Kangana’s look seemed directly inspired by Rekha’s fashion outings. The veteran actor’s love for saris is well known. Here are some pictures of her nailing the sari look.

ALSO READ | Every time Rekha made us fall in love with saris; see pics

Rekha at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rekha at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rekha at Chhapaak screening (Source: APH images) Rekha at Chhapaak screening (Source: APH images)

Rekha in a green sari at Javed Akhtar’ birthday bash (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rekha in a green sari at Javed Akhtar’ birthday bash (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about her look?