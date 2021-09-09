scorecardresearch
Thalaivii promotions: Kangana Ranaut oozes elegance in six yards

Nobody carries saris better than Kangana Ranaut. Her latest appearances are proof

New Delhi
September 9, 2021
Kangana Ranaut never fails to make heads turn with her elegant fashion choices.

Kangana Ranaut’s love for saris is no secret. From red carpets to airport appearances — she carries the six yards with utmost grace and elegance. Thus, it is not surprising that the actor is opting for gorgeous saris while promoting her upcoming film, Thalaivii.

Recently, Kangana was seen in an elegant brown sari from ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee that featured a broad golden border and dainty golden print. She paired it with a full-sleeved contrasting floral blouse, also by the designer.

 

To accessorise the look, she opted for a pair of matching statement earrings, and wore her hair in a side-parted bob hairstyle. Minimal makeup consisting of subtle eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and brown lip colour added the finishing touches.

Prior to this, she left everyone stunned as she adorned a beautiful yellow silk sari with gold work. She teamed the sari with a matching half-sleeved blouse.

 

We love how she accessorised the look with a gold choker, matching earrings and heavy bangles giving the look a traditional touch.

She wore her hair in a low bun replete with gajra and opted for a red bindi, smokey eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara laden eyes and a pink lip shade to round off the look.

 

Earlier, she kept it simple and graceful in a plain green sari from Sabyasachi that featured a golden border. She paired it with a sleeveless green blouse with a round neck.

 

Keeping the look effortless and minimal, she wore a pair of dangling earrings. She gave the look vintage vibes with her hair styled with a braided headband. The actor kept the makeup minimal with subtle eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and a dash of nude pink lip shade.

 

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s looks?

