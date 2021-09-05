Thalaivii: Kangana Ranaut wears jewellery she customised for her fourth national award ceremony

Kangana Ranaut is all set to star in Thalaivii — a biopic on the late actor and politician J Jayalalithaa — and the actor is busy promoting the film. She shared two pictures on social media and looked stunning in both. In the first instance, she stunned in an off-white Kanjeevaram sari. This was teamed with a matching blouse and the look was completed with an old-world bouffant.

What was more arresting about the look was the jewellery she wore. The emerald crusted neckpiece looked stunning, but it also had a story. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “This weave and emerald jewellery I got specially customised for my fourth national award ceremony but that got delayed because of Covid …. I couldn’t wait any longer to wear these beauties how do I look ?” Keeping with the hairdo, she completed the look with winged eyeliner.

In the second instance, she opted for a classic Raw Mango sari. The bright tangerine sari had red and golden border at the hem. She teamed this with a matching blouse and completed the look with hair tied in a bun. She further accessorised it with an encrusted choker. The look was completed with a similar shade lipstick.

What do you think of her looks?

