Thalaivi trailer launch: Birthday girl Kangana Ranaut looks lovely in an Anamika Khanna sari

What do you think of her look? (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kangana Ranaut, who just won a National Award for her films Manikarnika and Panga, is celebrating her birthday today. The day also marks the trailer launch of her upcoming film Thalaivi, in which she essays the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut: 10 times the Thalaivi actor flaunted her love for saris

For the event, the actor stepped out in a gorgeous sari from designer Anamika Khanna. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was as regal as it gets.

Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

We like how the sari was teamed with a sleeveless blouse in a contrasting colour. The look was completed with hair styled in soft waves and accessorised with a statement choker from the label Manoj and Dev.

The sari featured intricate embroidery at the border and the play of colours made it a lovely choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

She also shared the trailer of Thalaivi, saying: “[J]ourney began for me nearly 2 years ago. Since then, she has made an indelible mark on me. Her steely determination, sharp wit and grace will be exemplary for years to come, and today Jaya becomes yours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana has always experimented with her looks and we cannot wait for what he has in store for the promotional tour. The film releases April 23.