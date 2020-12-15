scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Taylor Swift’s Rs 2 lakh coat from latest album cover sells out

Fans were quick to notice the $2,875 (Rs 2,11,738) brown and orange coat, which soon sold out on a fashion retail platform

New Delhi | Updated: December 15, 2020 3:54:05 pm
taylor swiftTaylor Swift wore an orange and brown coat on the cover of her latest album. (Source: stellamccartney/Instagram)

Taylor Swift dropped her ninth album recently and just hours after, the coat she is seen wearing on the cover got sold out.

The singer announced the album Evermore on Instagram with a photo of herself, amid the woods wearing a plaid Stella McCartney coat and hair tied in a braid.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Fans were quick to notice the $2,875 (Rs 2,11,738) brown and orange coat which soon sold out on fashion retail platform FarFetch.

The much-loved coat is a sustainable piece from Stella McCartney’s “23 Old Bond Street Limited Edition Collection; inspired by our Runway Collection,” mentioned the designer’s official Instagram account.

Also Read |Taylor Swift changes ‘Folklore’ merchandise design amid plagiarism charges

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney)

“When a friend comes to you, explaining she needs help styling and finding pieces to reflect her new secret project, it’s a precious gift. Creating the collection was effortless – a rare moment full of warmth and ease, at a time when friendship is more important than ever,” Stella was quoted as saying by the designer’s Instagram handle.

Here’s how netizens reacted on seeing the coat:

