Golden Globe Awards 2019: Taylor Swift stuns in a black sequin outfit from Versace

The 76th Golden Globe Awards saw many celebrities add glam to the red carpet event. In a hall full of ballgowns and stunning dresses, Taylor Swift’s black outfit stood out. The American singer and songwriter picked a beautiful off-the-shoulder black sequin Atelier Versace dress that featured a thigh-high slit with sheer and lace-up detail along the bodice.

Advertising

Accessorising her gorgeous outfit with Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewellery, she kept her look classy and elegant. Her signature bold red lips added charm to her outfit.

Check out her pictures here.

Among some other people who dressed to turn heads at the Golden Globe Awards is Lady Gaga. She was seen in a custom Valentino Couture dress. The strapless gown had a long trail that added an element of drama to the outfit. What really caught our attention, however, was how she had tinted her blonde hair to powder-blue to match the hue of her dress. The look was completed with a stunning diamond neckpiece from Tiffany & Co.

Rosamund Pike, who was also spotted at the awards function, made quite a statement on the red carpet. The Givenchy outfit complemented her svelte frame extremely well and the embellished jacket made for a nice statement.

Advertising

Sandra Oh, of Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve fame, owned the awards night. She was not only one of the hosts, but she also won her second Golden Globe for Killing Eve – and she looked absolutely stunning. For the red carpet, the actor chose a lovely Versace gown. The asymmetrical neckline and ruche detailing made the outfit stand out and we really liked the hair styled into old Hollywood style, side-swept.

What do you think of their looks?