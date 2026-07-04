Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden

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In one of the most defining moments in pop culture history, Taylor Swift has tied the knot with NFL player Travis Kelce in Madison Square Garden in New York City, looking radiant in white Christian Dior Haute Couture. That’s right, the voice behind all our heartbreak jams is finally married, and the internet can’t keep calm.
Both outfits were created in Dior’s ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, according to a statement from the brand. Interestingly, Swift’s and Kelce’s shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin.
The bride’s ensemble was completed by a beautiful engagement ring — a custom old mine sparkler designed by Artifex Fine Jewelry’s Kindred Lubeck in collaboration with Kelce, as per Page Six Style.
The couture look designed by Jonathan Anderson is the designer’s first wedding dress.
However, no official photos from the ceremony have been released as yet.
The star-studded ceremony was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, with skipped bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Swift’s brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honour and retired American footballer Jason Kelce was the groom’s Best Man.
In anticipation of the star-studded celebration, the streets surrounding the iconic venue were closed off, while reports of the couple donating over $26 million (approximately Rs 223 crore) to charity fueled the buzz online. According to Swift’s publicist, the donations were distributed among 20 local and national charities, many of them located in places that hold special significance for the couple. A rehearsal dinner was arranged on Thursday evening, with Swift and Kelce’s closest kin in attendance.
Back in August 2025, the pop singer announced her engagement to her footballer boyfriend through a joint Instagram post, captioning it: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” A series of pictures captures the happy couple under a floral gazebo, with Kelce going down on one knee and embracing Swift with love and adoration in his eyes.