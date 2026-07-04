Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden

In one of the most defining moments in pop culture history, Taylor Swift has tied the knot with NFL player Travis Kelce in Madison Square Garden in New York City, looking radiant in white Christian Dior Haute Couture. That’s right, the voice behind all our heartbreak jams is finally married, and the internet can’t keep calm.

Both outfits were created in Dior’s ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, according to a statement from the brand. Interestingly, Swift’s and Kelce’s shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin.

The bride’s ensemble was completed by a beautiful engagement ring — a custom old mine sparkler designed by Artifex Fine Jewelry’s Kindred Lubeck in collaboration with Kelce, as per Page Six Style.