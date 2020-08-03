scorecardresearch
Monday, August 03, 2020
Taylor Swift changes ‘Folklore’ merchandise design amid plagiarism charges

“The main thing was having ‘The Folklore’ when the album was just called Folklore,” Rasool, a designer, was quoted as saying in a report in The Independent

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 3, 2020 8:00:24 pm
Taylor Swift took everyone by surprise when she recently dropped her quarantine album, Folklore. But the logo on the merchandise soon ran into problem after it came into light that the design was uncannily similar to one used by designer Rasool, founder and CEO of the fashion label The Folklore. When informed of this, the pop singer changed the name from “The Folklore” to “Folklore”, dropping the article.

“The main thing was having ‘The Folklore’ when the album was just called Folklore,” Rasool was quoted as saying in a report in The Independent. “I think there’s a larger conversation that needs to be had. It’s not just damaging to one Black woman, it’s all the brands that we work with,” she added.

Swift also responded to Rasool on Twitter after the former wrote, “I commend Taylor’s team for recognising the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore’s brand. I recognise that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page.” “It was a great first step and we are in conversation right now with Taylor’s team about the next steps to make this situation right,” she further added.

“Amira, I admire the work you’re doing and I’m happy to make a contribution to your company and to support the Black in Fashion Council (launching on 8/3) with a donation,” Swift wrote back.

