Tarun Tahiliani issues statement on body shaming allegations by influencer Dr Cuterus; she responds

Social media influencer Dr Tanaya Narendra aka Dr Cuterus recently alleged that she was body shamed at a Tarun Tahiliani store while looking for a bridal dress. Responding to the allegations, the celebrity designer shared a statement on social media.
Tahiliani wrote that “shaming has never been a word in our vocabulary”. He talked about how as a “responsible” design house, they cater to clients “across all ages, ethnicities, nationalities and gender and sexual orientations”.
Earlier, Dr Cuterus wrote in an Instagram post, “Bridal stores would body shame (looking at you, Ambawatta @taruntahiliani {yeah, that was a massive shame, because I’d wanted to wear a Tarun T to my wedding since I was 12. Never going there again.”
Talking about the incident, Tahiliani wrote, “The pandemic put us in a situation where our stores do not carry a size 16 (due to limited stock). Neither can we replicate a couture piece in three weeks because of the exceptional quality standards that we have set for ourselves.”
“Instead of misleading a customer about how long it would take to customise a product, we choose to tell them that it would not happen in the timeline they require; it cannot be called fat/body shaming,” he added.
He further wrote, “That said, if our communication of stock availability, timelines needed for production and customisation has made the clients feel even the slightest not welcome and acknowledged, then we are truly sorry because that is not and will never be the intent.
Tahiliani also shared that his design house “reached out directly to the person concerned yesterday afternoon via Instagram direct message…to understand her experience in detail and we did not hear back.”
Following the designer’s statement, Dr Cuterus took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the mail chain between the two parties. “So, I’d reached out to TT before I went to their store (via email {note this, because it is very important that they have my direct email line}),” she wrote.
She added, “I had specifically mentioned my size, so ‘fitting would be a concern’. Notice that they have not made me aware of any size stock issues here”.
Reacting to the question of “stock availability”, she further wrote, “I was never made aware of that. It was the way their salesperson looked at me up and down and asked, ‘oh *you* are getting married?’ as if I am inherently unmarriageable. It was the way they kept saying ‘we don’t have this in *your size*’…it was the way that, as they led me out of the store, the salesperson said, ‘may be this outfit would make you look more…in shape’.”
