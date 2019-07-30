Bling it on

It was a packed hall at Delhi’s Bikaner House as designer Tarun Tahiliani presented, ‘Bloom’, the finale show at the India Couture Week on Sunday. The show, which featured both menswear and womenswear, was aimed at the modern day bride and groom, who wish to look resplendent, but at the same time want to be in functional and easy clothes that enable them to have fun on their big day.

An abundance of crystals, sequins combined with Kashidakaari, and resham embroidery made for clothes that were opulent to say the least, but were also light weight. One saw lehengas, saris, capes and anarkalis, and also an occasional jumpsuit for women, and shervanis, kamarbandhs and kurtas for men. The colour palette ranged from dusky gold pastels to vintage shimmery gold, with coral and teal breaking the monotony. Polki and jadau jewellery completed the bling quotient of the collection. Tahiliani closed the show with a work-in-progress dress, which was worn by a ‘non-showstopper’. The model wore a white, tiered tulle gown, and had her face covered with a net mask.