scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 06, 2021
MUST READ

Tara Sutaria ‘turns up the heat’ in a classic mermaid gown with thigh-high slit

The actor kept her fans on their toes as she trumped her last look with a new one every time she stepped out to promote her movie

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 6, 2021 10:50:05 am
Tara Sutaria, Tara Sutaria fashion, Tara Sutaria fashionWhat do you think of Tara's look? (Photo: Meagan Concessio)

After a trail of drool-worthy looks, Tadap actor Tara Sutaria concluded her promotional tour for the movie with a classic black gown at its premiere in Mumbai last week.

The adage goes that ‘when in doubt, go black’, but whether in doubt or not, Tara’s elegant black gown is an epitome of everything an evening dress should be.

Tara Sutaria, Tadap premiere Tara Sutaria dressed in a black gown for the Tadap premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, the actor has kept her fans on their toes as she trumped her last look with a new one every time she stepped out to promote her movie with Ahan Shetty, which included her birthday outfit.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For the movie’s premiere, the starlet wore a Gauri and Nainika black mermaid gown with a deep V-neck, noodle straps, thigh slit, and of course, the dramatic train.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri & Nainika (@gauriandnainika)

Her look was completed with a choker and earrings, and sparkly stilettoes from Louboutin. Her makeup was done by Shraddha Inder Mehta who kept her face minimal but went heavy on the eyeliner, and her hair was scrunched in a high bun.

ALSO READ |Tadap promotions: Sartorial takeaways from Tara Sutaria’s looks so far

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27) 

For her last previous look, Tara opted for an Anamika Khanna number, complete with a muted golden blouse, a skirt and an embellished cape which she paired with Fizzy Goblet juttis, also in golden, to complete the colour palette.

We loved the look, what about you?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Manish Malhotra
Happy Birthday Manish Malhotra: A look at the designer’s most iconic ensembles

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 06: Latest News

Advertisement