Tara Sutaria ‘turns up the heat’ in a classic mermaid gown with thigh-high slit

After a trail of drool-worthy looks, Tadap actor Tara Sutaria concluded her promotional tour for the movie with a classic black gown at its premiere in Mumbai last week.

The adage goes that ‘when in doubt, go black’, but whether in doubt or not, Tara’s elegant black gown is an epitome of everything an evening dress should be.

Tara Sutaria dressed in a black gown for the Tadap premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria dressed in a black gown for the Tadap premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, the actor has kept her fans on their toes as she trumped her last look with a new one every time she stepped out to promote her movie with Ahan Shetty, which included her birthday outfit.

For the movie’s premiere, the starlet wore a Gauri and Nainika black mermaid gown with a deep V-neck, noodle straps, thigh slit, and of course, the dramatic train.

Her look was completed with a choker and earrings, and sparkly stilettoes from Louboutin. Her makeup was done by Shraddha Inder Mehta who kept her face minimal but went heavy on the eyeliner, and her hair was scrunched in a high bun.

For her last previous look, Tara opted for an Anamika Khanna number, complete with a muted golden blouse, a skirt and an embellished cape which she paired with Fizzy Goblet juttis, also in golden, to complete the colour palette.

