Tadap promotions: Sartorial takeaways from Tara Sutaria’s looks so far

Tara Sutaria has been stepping out in style, giving the paps and the fashion police looks to drool over while promoting her next film, Tadap.
Her first look, a leather co-ord set — bralette and trousers — in a flattering chocolate shade kickstarted what would soon become a trail of noteworthy looks, styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio.
Here’s what we took note of from her seven looks so far:
Tara had us crushing over this look from Australian brand Meshki, serving chic with a side of sass. She kept the look minimal with a matching mini bag and a pair of classic Louboutin’s.
The takeaway: Leather monotone co-ord sets that can be styled separately; they make for a trans-seasonal wardrobe staple with multiple styling opportunities.
This black playsuit is yet another example of an elevated basic that you can rock any time of the year with added accessories. The actor kept it simple with a black bag and matching stilettoes.
The takeaway: All-black outfits will always be in fashion, and you shouldn’t shy away from experimenting with them.
Her third look was also her birthday outfit, a mini orange one-shouldered organza bodycon dress which she paired with golden accent jewellery and basic nude pumps.
The takeaway: When in doubt, a bodycon dress will never fail you.
This Bloni Atelier suit is yet another example that there’s no look she can’t pull off, and that includes a pantsuit with an oversized shoulder made chic with her poker straight hair, accessories and, of course, Louboutin heels.
The takeaway: Oversized blazers make for a super stylish and effortless layer for when you have to put together a look, but don’t have the time for it.
She switched from her business casual look to a stylish satin corset dress from British luxury womenswear label House of CB. Her earrings and rings added the right amount of bling, complemented by heels from Public Desire.
The takeaway: Bling is a great way to complement mono jewel tones in satin textures.
Mixing retro with style, the actor wore a halter bralette and pants paired with statement sunglasses, ring and earrings and cuff in gold.
The takeaway: A statement bralette can be paired with any bottom wear style for a day, evening, or night look.
Breaking the monotone and neutral colour scheme, the actor then opted for a zebra print bustier, skirt and an oversized jacket with printed heels for what turned out to be a lesson on how to do a print-on print look right.
The takeaway: Print-on-print will always be timeless, so might as well take a hint on how to ace it with the right proportions.
Tara, most recently, attended the Ganga aarti in Varanasi looking stunning in an molten gold and red outfit with golden accessories and juttis.
The takeaway: When it comes to traditional ensembles, gold and red will always be a classic for good reason.
