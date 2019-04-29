Tara Sutaria style file: All the looks of the actor during Student of the Year 2 promotions

Tara Sutaria is not even a film old but the starlet is already in the limelight – much of it has to do with her appearance on Koffee with Karan with her co-stars Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff and the imminent release of Student of the Year 2.

With 1 million followers on Instagram, the actor is slowly turning out to be a fashion inspiration to many youngsters. Over the last couple of months, we have followed her style diary and to a certain extent it is impressive. Ahead of the film’s release on May 10, we bring you all the promotional looks of the actor so far.

Tara Sutaria looks ready to shake a leg in this outfit by Kalmanovich. She styled it with a pair of Truffle Perspex sandals on the sets of Rising Star. We like the breezy vibes she emanated in this outfit.

Tara Sutaria welcomes summer in this orange shirt-short combo, paired with a black crop top from Koovs Fashion. We like the touch of the non-conventional sunglasses and the way her hair was styled in a high ponytail with beautiful waves.

At the launch of their new song The Jawaani in Mumbai, Sutaria, styled by Lakshmi Lehr, stepped out in a crop top paired with a jacket and matching short skirt. Dewy make-up and hair parted at the centre completed the look.

White and green are perfect for summers, and Lakshmi Lehr did well in putting together this white mini skirt, and striped spaghetti look, paired with the olive green shirt.

Talk about mix and match! Tara Sutaria can be seen wearing Diesel, Reliance Brands and Fila here. We like her take on street style with a very casual, fun vibe.

Tara Sutaria in this bright pink Arpita Mehta outfit from her Folklore collection is perfect for summers. Since stylist Lakshmi Lehr and make-up artist Mehak Oberoi decided to go for a pink tone, it’s good that Sutaria decided to skip accessories.

While we are talking about her public appearances, how can we forget her sartorial pick for the taping of Koffee with Karan. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the actor looked lovely in a copper tone mini with an elaborate train and an oversized bow by Nicole and Felicia. Hair parted at the centre and strappy heels completed the look well.

What do you think of her style?