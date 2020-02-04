Tara Sutaria proves simplicity and elegance never go out of style

Tara Sutaria looked lovely at Armaan Jain’s wedding. (Source: Instagram) Tara Sutaria looked lovely at Armaan Jain’s wedding. (Source: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria may be yet to rule the Bollywood box office, but her personal style has won many admirers. And we too are fans of her ethnic looks. So recently, when she attended the wedding ceremony of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, she had our undivided attention. The wedding was attended by the Kapoor clan, and other celebrities, politics and industrialists. And while many impressed us with their sartorial choices, we thoroughly love Tara’s look.

For the main wedding, she looked gorgeous in an Anita Dongre lehenga set that featured intricate handwoven gota patti embroidery. We love how she allowed her pastel pink outfit to do all the talking and completed the look with a middle-parted neat bun and a jewellery set by Anmol. For makeup, she went for soft pink eyes and basic sheen makeup.

Take a look.

For the Mehendi ceremony, she opted for a block-coloured pink lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Complementing the silver mirror work on the ensemble, she accessorised with silver oxidised earrings which had turquoise beads. She kept the look rather simple with smokey eyes and soft pink lips.

Which is your favourite lehenga look among the two?

