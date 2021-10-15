Tara Sutaria stuns in this Anita Dongre lehenga, gives major festive fashion goals

October 15, 2021 6:27:40 pm
Tara Sutaria was recently spotted looking stunning in an Anita Dongre lehenga. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the look was just perfect for the festivals. The subdued colour, intricate working made it all the memorable.
This was completed with statement jhumkas, small bindi and matte lipstick.
She looked lovely in the attire. We dig how minimalistic the look was and stylish.
In case you are looking for some more inspiration, you can totally replicate this look from Malaika Arora. The fashionista was recently spotted looking gorgeous in this maroon and golden lehenga. The rich work and the jewellery complemented the look really well. It is difficult to look away from her.
Here are some looks you can derive fashion inspiration from:
What do you think of her look?
