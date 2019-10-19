Tara Sutaria proves that brocade can never go out of fashion

With festivities around the corner, it’s likely that you are trying to figure out what should be the right pick for events. And with so many parties and gatherings, it’s not easy to get the perfect look with each outfit. To help you out, we have assorted a few looks, Bollywood inspirations if you may, to save the day.

Recently, Tara Sutaria stepped out for an event in Mumbai, for which she picked a comfortable kurta set, which was crafted using beautiful black brocade that instantly gave it a regal touch. Brocade fabric has always been an Indian ethnic pick and has sustained the test of time. The bling in the embroideries makes it ideal for weddings and festivals, and it is back in trend for all the right reasons.

Worn with matching trousers, a look like hers is a must-ape for the festive season. Sutaria has proven that this classic can never look out of place. The actor paired her brocade kurta and trousers with a solid black dupatta with gold borders, and matched her shoes to her clothing with ebony pumps. Opting for traditional silver jewellery, the actor sported chunky jhumkas and a statement necklace. She left her chestnut locks loose and completed her beauty look with a dewy skin and a subtle smoky eye.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted at designer Punit Balana‘s store launch event, and was such a sight. She was seen donning a mustard yellow lehenga by the designer, and we really liked how minimalistic it was. It was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta.

The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and rounded off with hair styled in soft waves.