Tara Sutaria stuns in monochrome, but it’s her smokey eyes we are looking at

If there is one fashion trick that never fails, it ought to be the monochrome combination. We know that black and white never fails, but so do celebrities. Recently, stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared some images of actor Tara Sutaria looking stunning in a white crop top teamed with high waist pants from the label Black Coral. What stood out in the look, apart from the outfit, was Tara’s impeccable hair and makeup consisting of smokey eyes and hair styled in soft curls.

Time and again, celebrities have tried this foolproof combination. For instance, Karisma Kapoor was spotted nailing a Leo & Lin outfit which consisted of a white shirt and black flared pants. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was completed with bright red lips and hair styled in a neat hairdo.

The combination requires minimum accessorising and can make one stand out in a crowd without much effort.

