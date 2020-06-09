Tara Sutaria is here to give you some summer fashion goals

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Lakshmi Lehr, Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Lakshmi Lehr, Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Summer is officially upon us and it is finally time to take that short dress you have been wanting to wear all this while out from the closet. And like always, there are celebrities to guide us through this. So who better than Tara Sutaria for some summer style inspiration? The actor is often spotted wearing dresses — shorts and skirts — basically everything that makes for a great summer wear.

Here are some of them.

Tara looked stunning in this ensemble from Kalmanovich. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the outfit was styled with shades and pvc heels. Blow dried hair added the finishing touches.

She was also seen in this orange shirt-short combo, which she paired with a black crop top from Koovs Fashion. The look was completed with hair tied in a ponytail.

White and green are great summer colours and their combination, like donned by Tara, could make for the perfect look in the coming months.

Of course, you must experiment with colours this summer and add a dash of neon to your look. We love this ensemble she had stepped out in, and the way it was styled.

If you are planning to for white(s), make it stand out. And the way to do it is to team it with something more colourful. We really liked the way Lakshmi Lehr styled this look, pairing the white top-skirt combination with a a multi-hued jacket from BLU Boutique Capri.

What do you think of her looks?

