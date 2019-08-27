Tara Sutaria takes neon trend to the next level in this Mandira Wirk ensemble

Neon has been quite a rage these days, and many celebrities have been seen sporting the bright colour on various occasions. Joining the list is actor Tara Sutaria who was recently seen acing the neon trend in a funky ensemble from designer Mandira Wirk. Ever since her debut in Student of the Year 2, Sutaria has often turned heads with her strong fashion game.

Tara knows how to keep things chic, and her latest look is no different. Stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared the picture of the diva in the neon ensemble, and we cannot stop gushing about it.

She wore the vivid coloured co-ord set that comprised of a strapless bow-shaped top (which literally looked like a giant butterfly!) and matching pants. She styled the midriff-baring ensemble white pointy heels that broke the monotony of outfit.

Her hair was styled in soft curls, while soft smokey eyes and neutral base completed her glam look. While the look was high on the glam quotient, we feel the fit could have been a little better.

Recently, the actor also made her runway debut at the Lakme Fashion Week as she walked for veteran designer Ritu Kumar. Kumar’s collection was more about the structure and fit, and was dominated by hues of black and red. “This seasons collection is all about structure and fit, in a way that LABEL has never been before. The collection has colours from pastoral and equestrian mood, burnt reds and blacks dominate the palette,” the caption on the designer’s Instagram page read.

Sutaria was seen in a white top that was paired with a black, embroidered pinafore. Keeping her hair loose, she accessorised the look with a leather belt with beaded strands. Smokey eyes and black boots completed the look.

What do you think of her latest look?