Tara Sutaria stuns in this mustard lehenga at designer Punit Balana‘s store launch

Tara Sutaria was recently spotted at designer Punit Balana‘s store launch event and the actor made for quite a sight. She was seen donning a mustard yellow lehenga by the designer, and we really liked how minimalistic it was. It was teamed up with a matching sheer dupatta.

The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and rounded out with hair styled in soft waves.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted acing the neon trend in a fun ensemble from designer Mandira Wirk. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, the actor looked gorgeous. The co-ord set, consisted of a strapless bow-shaped top, that resembled a giant butterfly, and a matching pair of pants. The look was rounded out with pointy heels.

She also made her debut at the recently concluded The Lakme Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar. The actor stepped out wearing a white shirt. This was paired with a black, embroidered pinafore. The look was completed with hair let loose and accessorised with leather belt with beaded strands.

What do you think of her latest look?