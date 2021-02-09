Tara Sutaria or Mouni Roy: Who wore this Manish Malhotra sequin sari better?

What do you think about their look? (Photo: Mouni Roy, Tara Sutaria/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

The craze for Manish Malhotra’s sequin saris refuses to fade away with many Bollywood celebrities still opting to wear it in different shades. Thus, it does not come as a surprise when we came across yet another case of accidental twinning featuring the dazzling sequin sari!

A few months back, we had spotted Mrunal Thakur donning the same green sequin sari that Bhumi Pednekar had worn. And now, it’s Mouni Roy, who can be seen in the same sari that Tara Sutaria had opted for back in 2019.

Check out the looks below.

Styled by Rishika Devnani, the Naagin actor was seen in a dove grey sequin sari by the ace designer which was styled with a strappy, almost-sheer blouse featuring rhinestone and sequin detailing. We like how she ditched accessories, allowing the sari to work its magic, and instead opted for a soft glamourous makeup look.

Soft smokey black eyes, a contoured base, nude lips, and perfectly blow-dried hair completed the look.

ALSO READ | How to style your sequin pieces for the party and festive season

On the other hand, Tara had styled her sari with a grey bralette and accessorised the look with a multi-layered diamond necklace. Opting for a basic sleek hairstyle, she kept it simple with her neutral bronzed glam makeup.

For us, both actors equally killed it, and if we had the chance to don a sequin sari — we are surely taking cues from both of them!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle