Tara Sutaria keeps it ‘traditional yet modern’ in lace lehenga skirt and bustier blouse

Those familiar with Tara Sutaria’s style would definitely vouch for its elegance and timelessness. In keeping with the same, she was recently spotted in a Shehla Khan creation looking like a dream.

The actor was seen in a white lehenga set which was a gorgeous piece of artistry, craftsmanship and the coming together of modern and ethnic sensibilities. The tulle dupatta elevated the look further.

Sharing the pictures, the designer described the outfit as a “chantilly lace lehenga skirt with crystal detail worn with a coordinated lace corset style bustier blouse with crystal straps”. The look was accessorised with a diamond bracelet and earrings.

We dig almost everything the actor dons. Here are some instances.

Her fashion outings have always been classy and graceful. Without going heavy on the make-up, she usually completes her looks with statement jewellery.

