Tara Sutaria keeps it ‘traditional yet modern’ in lace lehenga skirt and bustier blouse

September 28, 2021 11:40:50 am
Those familiar with Tara Sutaria’s style would definitely vouch for its elegance and timelessness. In keeping with the same, she was recently spotted in a Shehla Khan creation looking like a dream.
The actor was seen in a white lehenga set which was a gorgeous piece of artistry, craftsmanship and the coming together of modern and ethnic sensibilities. The tulle dupatta elevated the look further.
Sharing the pictures, the designer described the outfit as a “chantilly lace lehenga skirt with crystal detail worn with a coordinated lace corset style bustier blouse with crystal straps”. The look was accessorised with a diamond bracelet and earrings.
We dig almost everything the actor dons. Here are some instances.
Her fashion outings have always been classy and graceful. Without going heavy on the make-up, she usually completes her looks with statement jewellery.
