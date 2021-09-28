scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

Tara Sutaria keeps it ‘traditional yet modern’ in lace lehenga skirt and bustier blouse

Her fashion outings have always been classy and graceful -- this one is no different

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 28, 2021 11:40:50 am
What do you think of her look? (Source: Shehla Khan/Instagram)

Those familiar with Tara Sutaria’s style would definitely vouch for its elegance and timelessness. In keeping with the same, she was recently spotted in a Shehla Khan creation looking like a dream.

The actor was seen in a white lehenga set which was a gorgeous piece of artistry, craftsmanship and the coming together of modern and ethnic sensibilities. The tulle dupatta elevated the look further.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehla Khan (@shehlaakhan)

Sharing the pictures, the designer described the outfit as a “chantilly lace lehenga skirt with crystal detail worn with a coordinated lace corset style bustier blouse with crystal straps”. The look was accessorised with a diamond bracelet and earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehla Khan (@shehlaakhan)

We dig almost everything the actor dons. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Her fashion outings have always been classy and graceful. Without going heavy on the make-up, she usually completes her looks with statement jewellery.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

World Tourism Day, World Tourism Day 2021, travelling, travel itineraries, offbeat destinations around the world, travel wish list, pandemic, international travel, indian express news
World Tourism Day: 7 offbeat places to add to your travel wish list once the pandemic ends

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement