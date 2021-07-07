scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Style alert: Tara Sutaria looks dazzling in this off-shoulder outfit

Subtle makeup, blowdried hair, and her dazzling smile added the perfect finishing touches!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2021 5:30:56 pm
Tara SutariaThe actor is giving major fashion goals. (Source: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram)

Tara Sutaria’s elegant fashion choices almost always work. As such, it would not be wrong to say that The Student of the Year 2 actor can effortlessly nail every look. And she did it yet again with her latest look.

In a picture the actor shared on Instagram, she looked absolutely gorgeous in an off-shoulder black shimmer gown. The thigh-high slit made her look bold and fiery.

For her recent shoot with Dabbu Ratnani, the actor looked bold in a plain white shirt and long tobacco brown boots. The look was styled by Meagan Concessio.

 

Tara manages to make a fashion statement with her ethnic outfits, too. In this burnt orange lehenga set, which comprised of a playful ruffled blouse and a voluminous skirt by Ritu Kumar, she looked like a vision. Beautiful golden earrings and bangles completed the look.

Also Read |Tara Sutaria’s love for her accessories is conspicuous; check it out

 

She looked equally dazzling in this lehenga set which she paired up with a lovely necklace, earrings, and bangles. This outfit gave us one more reason to admire her ethnic looks.

Which is your favourite look of the actor?

