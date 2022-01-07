Tara Sutaria loves to experiment with her lehenga looks; see pics

Tara Sutaria has an impeccable sense of style – she can slay casual looks with as much ease as exquisite traditional outfits.

As such, whenever the actor steps out, she is bound to make heads turn.

And that is exactly what happened when she made an appearance in a dazzling lehenga set, perfect for a winter wedding. Check out the dreamy outfit below:

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Tara wore an ivory lehenga set from Falguni Shane Peacock. The Tadap star’s outfit featured a full-sleeved choli with a plunging neckline, intricate thread embroidery and crystal embellishments. The stunning lehenga set was paired with a heavy dupatta featuring a lace hem.

Her make-up and jewels were perfect, too – gorgeous jhumkas, sparkly eyeshadow, distinct brows, blushed cheeks and glossy pink lipstick. Her hairstyle complemented the look as she sported a sleek bun, with her hair parted in the middle: the go to style option for Indian weddings!

In another stylish lehenga look, the actor wowed in a heavily embellished lehenga set by Gaurav Gupta. Take a look at the outfit here:

The opulent lehenga featured ornately embroidered designs along with intricate zari embroidery.

Were you inspired by Tara’s style? Let us know!

