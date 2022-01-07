scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
Tara Sutaria loves to experiment with her lehenga looks; see pics

Tara’s latest fashion choices are bound to serve you with some winter wedding inspiration!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 7, 2022 10:50:55 am
tara-sutaria-1200The actor always looks gorgeous in lehenga sets! (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram)

Tara Sutaria has an impeccable sense of style – she can slay casual looks with as much ease as exquisite traditional outfits.

As such, whenever the actor steps out, she is bound to make heads turn.

ALSO READ |Tara Sutaria always keeps things stylish; her latest looks are proof

And that is exactly what happened when she made an appearance in a dazzling lehenga set, perfect for a winter wedding. Check out the dreamy outfit below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Tara wore an ivory lehenga set from Falguni Shane Peacock. The Tadap star’s outfit featured a full-sleeved choli with a plunging neckline, intricate thread embroidery and crystal embellishments. The stunning lehenga set was paired with a heavy dupatta featuring a lace hem.

Her make-up and jewels were perfect, too – gorgeous jhumkas, sparkly eyeshadow, distinct brows, blushed cheeks and glossy pink lipstick. Her hairstyle complemented the look as she sported a sleek bun, with her hair parted in the middle: the go to style option for Indian weddings!

In another stylish lehenga look, the actor wowed in a heavily embellished lehenga set by Gaurav Gupta. Take a look at the outfit here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

The opulent lehenga featured ornately embroidered designs along with intricate zari embroidery.

ALSO READ |Tadap promotions: Sartorial takeaways from Tara Sutaria’s looks so far

Were you inspired by Tara’s style? Let us know!

