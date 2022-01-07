Tara Sutaria loves to experiment with her lehenga looks; see pics

January 7, 2022 10:50:55 am
Tara Sutaria has an impeccable sense of style – she can slay casual looks with as much ease as exquisite traditional outfits.
As such, whenever the actor steps out, she is bound to make heads turn.
And that is exactly what happened when she made an appearance in a dazzling lehenga set, perfect for a winter wedding. Check out the dreamy outfit below:
View this post on Instagram
Styled by Meagan Concessio, Tara wore an ivory lehenga set from Falguni Shane Peacock. The Tadap star’s outfit featured a full-sleeved choli with a plunging neckline, intricate thread embroidery and crystal embellishments. The stunning lehenga set was paired with a heavy dupatta featuring a lace hem.
Her make-up and jewels were perfect, too – gorgeous jhumkas, sparkly eyeshadow, distinct brows, blushed cheeks and glossy pink lipstick. Her hairstyle complemented the look as she sported a sleek bun, with her hair parted in the middle: the go to style option for Indian weddings!
In another stylish lehenga look, the actor wowed in a heavily embellished lehenga set by Gaurav Gupta. Take a look at the outfit here:
View this post on Instagram
The opulent lehenga featured ornately embroidered designs along with intricate zari embroidery.
Were you inspired by Tara’s style? Let us know!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-