Tara Sutaria’s love for her accessories is conspicuous; check it out

Actor Tara Sutaria is a sight to behold — whether she steps out in a gown or in an intricate lehenga, or simply in her gym outfit. Whatever she decides to don, exudes elegance. More than just a pretty face, her fashion choices always receive an appreciative nod. But, it is also worth mentioning that her love for accessories is palpable.

Here is every occasion wherein she has aced her look with her choice of accessories.

Statement choker to your rescue

Getting ready last-minute for a wedding or a reception party, and wondering what to wear? There’s nothing like a statement choker which can elevate your look. Donning a gorgeous lehenga from the house of Anamika Khanna, Sutaria surely knows how to take it several notches above with her statement choker, featuring pearls.

Go big or go home!

There’s nothing about this look that we do not love. It is chic and contemporary, and we love how her earrings steal the show. One must always have a pair of chic and quirky earrings on them. Wear them with jeans and T-shirt, or simply with a plain dress in whichever colour, and step out for the day.

A jewellery set is a must in your vanity

A matching jewellery set is a must in your vanity. Opt for something that is simple and can be used for different purposes. Make sure you opt for universal colours like silver or golden that can go with almost any outfit. Here, Sutaria dons a piece of stunning jewellery set from the house of Anita Dongre.

Stone-encrusted earrings are back in vogue

Bring back the 90s with crystal-encrusted earrings. They are blingy and chic, and Sutaria surely knows how to ace the look. They are perfect to switch from a day to night look. In fact, get yourself a pair of these earrings, because they are versatile. This classic trend has made a comeback, and you must make the most of it.

Jhumkis are everlasting

Wearing a kurta? Time to put on your favourite pair of jhumkis. Wearing a denim jacket? Wear those jhumkis again, just like how the SOTY 2 actor does, here. We love this fusion look which makes her look as pretty as a picture.

