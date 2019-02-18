Student of the Year 2: Be it a sequin outfit or pantsuit, Tara Sutaria can pull off both with ease

Toggle Menu
Tara Sutaria is all set to make an appearance in Student of the Year 2, opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey. But much before the release, the starlet is grabbing the limelight with her sartorial choices.

Tara Sutaria in a sequin dress or pantsuit? (Source: Meagan Concessio/Instagram)

The much-anticipated episode of Koffee with Karan with the cast of the upcoming film Student of The Year 2 was recently aired and one of the leading ladies, Tara Sutaria made quite a statement in a sequin dress.

The starlet, who was styled by Meagan Concessio, looked lovely in the copper tone mini with an elaborate train and an oversized bow by Nicole and Felicia. Hair parted at the centre and strappy heels completed the look.

She also made quite a splash at director Punit Malhotra’s party. Going for an all-white pantsuit from Farah Sanjana and an embellished bralet from Shehlaa Khan, Sutaria rounded out her look with minimal make-up and hair parted at the centre.

What do you think of her look?

