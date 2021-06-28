Tara Sutaria always keeps things stylish; her latest looks are proof

Tara Sutaria is out and about in the city. (File)

Tara Sutaria was recently spotted out and about in the city, and she looked stylish as always. The Student of the Year 2 actor was spotted in two different looks and stood out in both.

In the first look, Tara was spotted in a black crop top teamed with a pair of high waist jeans. She completed the look with hair parted at the center and a mask.

In the first instance, she opted for a full-sleeved black crop top.

She kept things simple by styling the outfit with chunky sneakers and a black baguette.

Her jeans really stood out.

In the second look, she was seen in a printed strappy top teamed with a pair of denim. She accessorised it with a side bag, and completed the look with hair tied in a knot.

She kept things simple and understated.

Tara Sutaria cut a pretty picture.

The actor’s personal style has always been about a lot of denim and crop tops. Here are some instances.

In all the looks, she kept things chic and looked pretty as a picture. We cannot wait to see more of her pictures.