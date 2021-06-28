Tara Sutaria always keeps things stylish; her latest looks are proof

June 28, 2021 11:40:16 am
Tara Sutaria was recently spotted out and about in the city, and she looked stylish as always. The Student of the Year 2 actor was spotted in two different looks and stood out in both.
In the first look, Tara was spotted in a black crop top teamed with a pair of high waist jeans. She completed the look with hair parted at the center and a mask.
She kept things simple by styling the outfit with chunky sneakers and a black baguette.
In the second look, she was seen in a printed strappy top teamed with a pair of denim. She accessorised it with a side bag, and completed the look with hair tied in a knot.
The actor’s personal style has always been about a lot of denim and crop tops. Here are some instances.
In all the looks, she kept things chic and looked pretty as a picture. We cannot wait to see more of her pictures.
