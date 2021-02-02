Tara Sutaria just joined the kaftan fan club; see pictures

What do you think of her latest look?

A new year has started but looks likes the fashion trends from last year are hardly going anywhere. And one such outfit trend which made a splash last year is the kaftan. Kareena Kapoor Khan popularised it and there has been no end to stars donning it. The latest to jump on the kaftan bandwagon is Tara Sutaria. She was recently seen stepping out in an Arpita Mehta kaftan which stood out for its simplicity and comfort.

The actor kept it absolutely understated, going for a no make-up look and parting her hair from the middle. She accessorised it with a sling bag from Christian Louboutin.

The designer label often shares several kaftan designs on Instagram mostly in crepe silk material. Here some of the designs.

In the past, Karisma Kapoor was seen in a kaftan by the same designer and she looked lovely in it.

As it seems, the kaftan is not going out of fashion any time soon. It has been interesting to witness the way it has been adapted and elevated by various designers.

For instance, Sonam Kapoor stunned in a white kaftan from the label Taller Marmo. The outfit stood out for the detailing, right from the high neck to those glorious tassels. Titled Mrs Ross Kaftan, the look remains memorable.

