Tara Sutaria gives a modern twist to ethnic fashion; take a look

Tara Sutaria has an impeccable fashion sense and she never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. From ethnic to casual wear — she always manages to steal the show with her stellar choices. And with her recent outings, she has taken her fashion game a notch higher.

Recently, the actor looked every bit of a fashion diva in a cherry red pre-draped satin-silk sari with an an organza silk pallu by Punit Balana. The sari was teamed with a matching blouse featuring marodi and dabka work detailing, and a cutwork belt.

She left her sleek straight hair open and accessorised the look with a pair of earrings and a multi-coloured bracelet. She opted for a pair of red stilettos and glam makeup to add the finishing touches. We love how the look was a perfect blend of ethnic and modern.

Prior to this, the Marjaavaan star looked gorgeous in a multi-coloured striped kurta from the Sabyasachi x H&M collection. She accessorised the look with big golden hoops that went well with the golden zari work detailing of the outfit. She completed the look with smokey eyes, pink glossy lips, bronzed cheeks and her left open in middle-parting.

Earlier, She was spotted looking effortlessly stylish in a beige co-rd set — crop top and a bodycon skirt. She went minimal with her accessories and adorned a dainty neckpiece. True to her style, she left her sleek straight hair open and opted for a glam makeup look with blushed cheeks, nude lip colour and smokey eyes. She rounded off the look with a pair of beige stilettos that worked well with the ensemble.

