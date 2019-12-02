Every time Tara Sutaria wowed us in ethnic wear; see pics

Tara Sutaria’s style is all glamourous and she isn’t known to shy away from the spotlight. ( Photo: @tarasutaria/ Instagram / Designed by Gargi Singh) Tara Sutaria’s style is all glamourous and she isn’t known to shy away from the spotlight. ( Photo: @tarasutaria/ Instagram / Designed by Gargi Singh)

A true fashionista, Tara Sutaria manages to make a fashion statement almost every time she steps out — whether it is at award shows, during promotional events or even a regular day out; and we can’t help but take cues from her. The Student of the Year 2 actor can effortlessly nail every look, whether it is a shirt and skirt combo or an evening gown. But on digging deeper, we noticed that the actor slays in ethnic wear and looks gorgeous in saris, suits and lehenga sets.

Which is why we bring you some of her best ethnic looks. Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Jan 13, 2019 at 3:51am PST

Sutaria looks like a vision in this embellished white lehenga set which she teamed with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta. Keeping the overall look subtle, the actor opted for smokey eyes along with nude pink lips. Statement earrings and blow dried rounded out the look beautifully.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Oct 19, 2019 at 3:15am PDT

This festive season she brought brocade back into the game with this gorgeous kurti set by Raw Mango. We loved how she teamed it up with chunky silver jewellery by Amrapali, and opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and a mauve pink lip to complete the look. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, she teamed the ethnic ensemble with pointy stilettos by Christian Louboutin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Sep 26, 2019 at 1:19am PDT

Looks like Sutaria loves white, and we definitely do not mind as she looked lovely in this Gaurav Gupta lehenga. The little pearl detailing on her dupatta and the frills on her lehenga makes it the perfect choice for a friend’s wedding. She completes her look with a pair of golden and white earrings by Azotiique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Oct 28, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

The actor dazzles in this Manish Malhotra ensemble which looks like it was made just for her. The look stand outs as she keeps it simple, allowing her sequined sari do all the talking. Teamed with a satin light grey blouse, the look was accessorised with a necklace from Renu Oberoi. A hint of peach on her cheeks, nude lips and a simple eyeliner completes the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Aug 30, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

For the opening of designer Punit Balana’s store at Kala Ghoda in Mumbai earlier this year, the actor was spotted looking gorgeous in a yellow ochre lehenga by the same designer. The sequin work at the bottom of the lehenga and the blouse added the much-needed bling to the look. She teamed up her look with a choker by Jewel Saga and kept her makeup simple with brown nude lips and soft smokey eyes.

Which is your favourite look of the actor?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd