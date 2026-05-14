‘Modern femme fatale’: Tara Sutaria debuts timeless glam at Cannes 2026

After Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria is the second Indian celebrity to arrive at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The Ek Villain 2 actor is making her debut at the prestigious festival and has been invited for the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala, where she is set to be honoured.

Tara channelled timeless Hollywood glam in a chic off-shoulder gown by Rhea Costa, the luxury Romanian label. The neckline fell smoothly through her arms, giving it a bow-like appearance. To add a vintage couture feel to the ensemble, Tara donned a pair of long black opera gloves.

The off-shoulder silhouette is featured in a fitted black midi dress. The neckline folds dramatically across the collarbone, creating a striking hourglass shape. The corseted bodice subtly cinches the waist, while the sleek fabric keeps the look streamlined.