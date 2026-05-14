‘Modern femme fatale’: Tara Sutaria debuts timeless glam at Cannes 2026

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After Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria is the second Indian celebrity to arrive at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The Ek Villain 2 actor is making her debut at the prestigious festival and has been invited for the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala, where she is set to be honoured.
Tara channelled timeless Hollywood glam in a chic off-shoulder gown by Rhea Costa, the luxury Romanian label. The neckline fell smoothly through her arms, giving it a bow-like appearance. To add a vintage couture feel to the ensemble, Tara donned a pair of long black opera gloves.
The off-shoulder silhouette is featured in a fitted black midi dress. The neckline folds dramatically across the collarbone, creating a striking hourglass shape. The corseted bodice subtly cinches the waist, while the sleek fabric keeps the look streamlined.
Tara paired the ensemble with pointed Jimmy Choo black pumps to seamlessly elongate the frame, while the oversized Yves Saint Laurent cat-eye sunglasses exuded diva energy. Her softly waved hair, swept to one side, complements the retro aesthetic beautifully, and the gold statement earrings by Chanel added just the right amount of contrast against the monochrome palette.
Sharing a series of photos, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, “Cannes, day one, look two — and all I wanted was timeless glamour with a little edge. An off-shoulder silhouette, gloves that go perfectly with the look, vintage waves, and the Riviera in the background felt very old Hollywood meets modern femme fatale. Keeping it classic, dramatic, and unapologetically chic.”
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Upon arrival in Cannes 2026, Tara donned a black-and-white midi gown by Helsa, a German-based label known for retro-inspired ensembles. Also styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was a “love letter to vintage glamour.”
The strapless ensemble featured a sculpted sweetheart neckline, while crisp white accents across the bust contrasted with the black bodice, lending the outfit an architectural edge. The gown cinched elegantly at the waist and flowed into a dramatic, voluminous midi skirt.
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Lace detailing combined with structured poplin elements along the hem brought a playful vintage charm to the look. Enhancing the vintage mood, Tara opted for soft, voluminous waves with a dramatic side part. She kept her makeup elegant and dewy, featuring a matte complexion, fluttery lashes, and a muted nude-brown lip colour.
Subtle bronzed tones added warmth and a Riviera-inspired glow without distracting from the monochrome palette. The accessories further featured statement gold pearl-drop earrings, which introduced a regal touch, while pointed-toe pumps and sleek black cat-eye sunglasses completed the refined look.
Sharing glimpses from her first day at Cannes, Tara wrote, “Thrilled to be invited to Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala. Tomorrow eve is a big moment! Stay tuned… until then, some moments from day one…”
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Ahead of her Cannes appearance, Tara was spotted in a charcoal grey pinstripe pantsuit at Mumbai airport. She wore a dark grey suit from Helsa, featuring a front-button closure and padded shoulders. She paired the blazer with baggy pants and wore a soft white blouse with a dramatic tie-neck detail, adding a touch of power dressing.