Tara Sutaria made her birthday a stylish affair (pictures inside)

November 19, 2021 9:40:24 pm
Tara Sutaria is known for her sleek and chic outfits, both on and off the screen. The Tadap star, who turned 26 today, was seen celebrating her birthday in full pomp and glory. And while at it, she looked every bit the stunner she is.
See how the actor managed to pull of a casual, dressy, and her birthday look effortlessly, all in a day’s time!
Tara kept it super casual in this oversized pink jumper with biking shorts à la Lady Diana style, which she paired with oversized sneakers while out and about in Bandra.
The actor, who is busy promoting her next film, also stunned in a chocolate-coloured co-ord set. She was seen in a mini one-shouldered dress styled with nude Louboutin pumps as she cut a cake with co-star Ahan Shetty.
She shared her chic look on Instagram with the caption “Full of 🧡”.
View this post on Instagram
Her twin Pia shared a super adorable picture of the two sisters cutting the cake, captioning the picture “Happy 26 to my other half”. In it, the actor is seen sporting a printed co-ord set — a thigh high slit skirt and a bralette.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday, Tara!
