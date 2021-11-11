‘Gorgeous girl’: Tara Sutaria looks lovely in this red ajarakh lehenga set

November 11, 2021 10:50:45 am
Tara Sutaria’s style can be described as understated and elegant. The Student Of The Year 2 actor usually keeps things simple but without comprising on the style. This was evident even in her latest look when she stepped out in a classic Anita Dongre lehenga set that featured exquisite work.
Styled by her old collaborator Meagan Concessio, the look was regal, and the actor looked lovely.
The ‘Laukya Ajarakh Lehenga Set’ was styled with her hair tied in a messy ponytail and accessorised with statement earrings.
The actor can really nail her ethnic outfits. Styled by Meagan, Tara gas served several memorable looks in the recent past. Here are some instances.
What do you think of her look?
