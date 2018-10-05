Taapsee Pannu proves that she dresses to charm; see pics

Taapsee Pannu dresses to impress. (Source: Instagram)

When it comes to quirky statements and experimenting with sartorial choices, Taapsee Pannu has hardly given us a chance to complain. After a power-packed performance in Manmarziyaan, the actor who has been the talk of the town for her compelling performance, was recently seen at a launch event for Panasonic.

She charmed all in a beautiful black dress with puffed sleeves by Nishka Lulla Mehra that had tiny embellishments all over it and a lace belt to secure the dress. Thickly-lined eyes, dewy make-up palette, and a wavy hairdo completed her look. Styled by Devki Bhatt, the actor carried the outfit with elan.

The actor was also seen dressed in a royal blue dress by Urvashi Joneja, and we think she looked rather classy. She chose a pair of silver pointed heels to complement the outfit, tied her hair in a graceful bun and kept her make-up minimal. Styled by Devki B, the actor managed to bowl us over by her elegance, yet again.

At a Johnson’s & Johnson’s event recently, the actor was seen donning a chic and smart ash coloured pantsuit designed by Nikita Mhaisalkar. She picked silver strapped heels to match the outfit. Styled by Bhatt, she went for a messy rolled bun pin-up hairstyle and rounded off her look with a dab of maroon on her lips. The actor looked glamorous and exuded a dreamy chic look from the nineties. Needless to say, we were floored.

What do you think of Taapsee’s latest looks? Let us know in the comment section below.

