Feels Like Ishq promotions: Tanya Maniktala looks stunning in this pantsuit set

Tanya Maniktala’s style is subtle, comfortable, and extremely elegant. The actor often inspires with her fashion outings and it was no different this time as she was seen acing a co-ord set during the promotions of her next film, Feels Like Ishq.

The actor looked stunning in a blue stripe and tencel pantsuit set from Mellow Drama, which was styled by Who Wore What When.

The actor made a stunning statement. (Source: PR handout) The actor made a stunning statement. (Source: PR handout)

What made the look more vibrant were the contrast piping details on the pockets and side panels, and the tie-up belt. The cotton outfit costs Rs 11,200 on the brand’s website.

This is, however, not the first time the A Suitable Boy actor has impressed with her looks. She rocked this outfit by Dior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Maniktala (@tanyamaniktala)

She looked equally lovely in this gorgeous sari by Raw Mango. The jewelry by Amrapali Jewels and the bright red lips added the perfect finishing touches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Maniktala (@tanyamaniktala)

She also aced this vibrant pantsuit by Siddharth Bansal, which is a great head-turner!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Maniktala (@tanyamaniktala)

She also looked absolutely gorgeous in this traditional bridal outfit which was styled to perfection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Maniktala (@tanyamaniktala)

What do you think about her latest look?

