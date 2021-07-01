scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 01, 2021
Most Read

Feels Like Ishq promotions: Tanya Maniktala looks stunning in this pantsuit set

What made the look more vibrant were the contrast piping details on the pockets and side panels, and the tie-up belt

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2021 5:30:26 pm
She looked stunning in this stripped pant suit (Source: Mellow Drama)

Tanya Maniktala’s style is subtle, comfortable, and extremely elegant. The actor often inspires with her fashion outings and it was no different this time as she was seen acing a co-ord set during the promotions of her next film, Feels Like Ishq.

The actor looked stunning in a blue stripe and tencel pantsuit set from Mellow Drama, which was styled by Who Wore What When.

The actor made a stunning statement. (Source: PR handout)

What made the look more vibrant were the contrast piping details on the pockets and side panels, and the tie-up belt. The cotton outfit costs Rs 11,200 on the brand’s website.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This is, however, not the first time the A Suitable Boy actor has impressed with her looks. She rocked this outfit by Dior.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Maniktala (@tanyamaniktala)

She looked equally lovely in this gorgeous sari by Raw Mango. The jewelry by Amrapali Jewels and the bright red lips added the perfect finishing touches.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Maniktala (@tanyamaniktala)

She also aced this vibrant pantsuit by Siddharth Bansal, which is a great head-turner!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Maniktala (@tanyamaniktala)

She also looked absolutely gorgeous in this traditional bridal outfit which was styled to perfection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Maniktala (@tanyamaniktala)

What do you think about her latest look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Princess Diana birthday, most iconic looks, Princess Diana best fashion moments, Princess Diana fashion 1980s, indianexpress.com, Indian Express
Happy Birthday, Diana: Remembering the Princess of Wales’ most iconic looks

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 01: Latest News

Advertisement