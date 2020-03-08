Tanuja’s vacation pictures have us floored

(Source: Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram) (Source: Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram)

It is no secret that society views men and women differently. While the restrictions imposed on women keep increasing, the scenario is vastly different when it comes to men. This is precisely why it is refreshing when women refuse to play by the roles set by the society.

Recently, Tanishaa Mukerji shared pictures from her birthday where she was seen with her close ones. What struck us was seeing her mother and veteran actor Tanuja donning a bikini with the rest. Not only did she look absolutely lovely, but also subtly nudged many other women to take that outfit out of the closet and wear it right away.

Besides her, actor Neena Gupta has also been inspirational in every way. Not only does she refrain from mincing her words, she has been giving us some major goals in every other way. Whether it is chopping her hair to a chic hairdo to sharing her vacation photos, Gupta has seldom played by the book.

These pictures are stunning, don’t you agree?

They continue to inspire and aspire.

