‘Hai yeh adaa!’: Tanuja looks elegant in her recent pics; check them out here

Veteran actor Tanuja has always exuded grace and poise. Recently, her younger daughter Tanishaa Mukerji shared pictures of her mother looking lovely in a sari from the label Moresha. The grey and yellow combination worked really well, especially the scattered bold design.
Sharing the photo, Tanishaa wrote, “Hai yeh adaa!”, and we agree. The look — styled for the reality show Super Dancer 4 — was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and a pair of matching earrings.
The designer label also shared the photo and commented on the yesteryear actor’s style.
“Her grace and beauty add soul to this @moresha_sameera_dalvi ensemble. She makes everything look better!! What an honour to make my contribution in this look for the graceful and forever gorgeous Tanujaji”
It is heartening to see how veteran actors are leading the way in style. Take for instance Neetu Kapoor who was seen attending the same reality show sometime back. The actor had stepped out in an ensemble from designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
The blue kurta featured intricate detailing and was styled with a fun dupatta.
What do you think of her look?
