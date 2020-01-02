Tanhaji promotions: Kajol keeps her ethnic game strong; see pics

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Rajan Sharma) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Kajol has upped her fashion game, and how. The actor, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Tanhaji, and has been spotted in many traditional outfits recently. And without a doubt, she has been nailing the ethnic look. She was recently spotted looking lovely in a Madhubani print kurta which was paired with loose pants and a golden dupatta.

We really liked the look, and how it was kept understated. It was accessorised with dainty earrings, and completed with hair parted at the centre.

She has been giving us some major fashion goals of late. We particularly liked the classic black and red Ritu Kumar sari she had stepped out in. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the sari had intricate embroidery on it, and looked gorgeous on her. It was teamed with a matching black blouse, and accessorised with a statement neck piece. Hair tied in a bun completed the look.

Devgn, on the other hand, was seen in a black t-shirt, matching jacket and a pair of blue jeans.

She was also seen looking pretty a white anarkali set. The outfit stood out for the intricate golden work on the neckline. This ensemble was teamed with a lovely printed dupatta. Keeping the look simple, it was rounded out with light pink lipstick, and accessorised with statement earrings.

