Tanhaji promotions: Kajol stuns in ethnic outfits again

Kajol, who has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Tanhaji, has been acing the ethnic game. The actor, who is often seen in traditional wear, was recently spotted in two different looks and looked lovely in both. In one, she had stepped out in a Manish Malhotra outfit — a maroon anarkali set that stood out for the intricate embroidery and mukaish work. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the look was rounded out with smokey eyes and statement earrings.

Kajol looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In another instance, the Karan Arjun actor had stepped out in an orange Masaba Gupta sari. The outfit had stamps of the designer’s characteristic style written all over it. Styled by Mehra, we really liked the way Kajol carried it off. This alone bears testimony to the way the actor’s sartorial style has evolved.

Prior to this, she was spotted looking lovely in a Madhubani print kurta which was paired with loose pants and a golden dupatta. The look was kept simple and was not accessorised much.

Kajol looked lovely in this ensemble.(Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol looked lovely in this ensemble.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

We really liked how understated the look was. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We really liked how understated the look was. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor has upped her fashion game and how, giving us more reasons to admire her.

What do you think of her recent looks?

