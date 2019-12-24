Tanhaji promotions: Kajol impresses in ethnic wear; see pics

What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

After many years, Kajol and Ajay Devgn will be seen together on the big screen in Tanhaji, and they both are busy with the promotions. Kajol, who has upped her fashion game of late, was spotted in two different looks and managed to impress us in both.

In one of the looks she was spotted looking lovely in a white anarkali set that had intricate golden work on the neckline. This was paired with a lovely printed dupatta. The look was rounded out with light pink lipstick, and accessorised with statement earrings. We really liked the way her hair was styled; it worked beautifully with the ethnic look.

Kajol promoting Tanhaji. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol promoting Tanhaji. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In another look, the actor was seen in a classic black and red Ritu Kumar sari. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the sari had heavy work on it, and looked gorgeous on her. It was teamed with a matching black blouse, and was rounded out with a statement neck piece and hair tied in a bun.

Devgn, on the other hand, was seen in a black t-shirt, matching jacket and a pair of blue jeans.

Kajol looking lovely in a Ritu Kumar sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol looking lovely in a Ritu Kumar sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

And just in case you feel that maybe you have seen Kajol in a similar avatar earlier, well, you are not the only one. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… actor wrote, “K3G revisited ???? ;)”.

And well, we agree.

What do you think of her latest look?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd