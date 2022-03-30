Celeb fashion: Tamannaah Bhatia’s easy-breezy beach looks scream summer

Tamannaah Bhatia’s glam fashion took a backseat while holidaying in the pristine beaches of Maldives. Full of breezy silhouettes, fun prints, and bright colours, her looks are a lesson in post-pandemic dopamine dressing for when you are chilling on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah wore a lovely floral printed shirt that she layered with a bright pink bikini top and blue shorts. She accessorised the look with metallic slippers and a neckpiece. The look is super fun as well as easy to put together.

ALSO CHECK OUT | Take beach fashion inspiration from Malavika Mohanan as she holidays in the Maldives; pics inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In yet another bright pink look, Tamannaah opted for a matching set of bikini top and a long shirt in a different tone of pink that she wore on top. She broke the monotone look with black and white printed shorts. Her chunky golden earrings and necklace were the perfect ways to complete the look with a hint of glam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

We love this super comfy and beautifully printed bikini set with a cover-up shrug. With not a touch of makeup on her skin, Tamannaah rocked the sun-kissed beach look with colourful beaded and shell neckpieces.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!