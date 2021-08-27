Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in her recent looks; check them out

Tamannaah Bhatia often experiments with her looks, and the results are always impressive. The actor did it yet again as she was recently spotted in two different looks, and stole the show on both occasions.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Baahubali actor was seen first in a body-hugging Marchesa gown. The floral embroidered outfit looked lovely on her and highlighted her svelte frame well. This was pulled together with her hair tied in a sleek bun, multiple rings and a pair of statement earrings. The winged eyeliner added drama to the look and elevated it to the next level.

She was also seen looking lovely in a signature Amit Aggarwal deconstructed sari. The corset top and the flowy pallu resembled a sari but the asymmetrical hemline made it look like a gown. The look was accessorised with a choker with her hair parted at the centre.

What do you think of her looks?

