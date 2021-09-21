Tamannaah Bhatia strikes yoga-like pose in sheer pink top, trousers; see pics

September 21, 2021 10:50:42 am
Talk about acing a simple but sassy look and Tamannaah Bhatia just knows how to do it right. The actor did it yet again with her latest appearance in pink-hued co-ords.
The 31-year-old star wore a pink velvet tulle top, featuring a turtle neck and full sleeves, over a darker shade bralette. The Helmut Lang top costs Rs 23,724 on fwrd.com.
View this post on Instagram
Tamannaah teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted pastel pink Jacquemus flared trousers. They cost Euros 675 (Rs 58,196) on net-a-porter.com.
View this post on Instagram
Posing for the camera with her body bent backwards in one picture, and with legs crossed in another, the Seetimarr actor hilariously captioned the pictures, “Thank God for yoga.”
She wore blue heels from Altuzarra. With her middle-parted hair braided, Tamannaah rounded off the look with a pair of big earrings and dewy makeup.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The look, styled by Shaleena Nathani, turned out to be balanced and refreshing. Do you agree?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-