scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Must Read

Tamannaah Bhatia strikes yoga-like pose in sheer pink top, trousers; see pics

Can you guess how much Tamannaah Bhatia's top costs?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 10:50:42 am
tamannaah bhatiaTamannaah Bhatia wore a turtle neck top with flared trousers. (Source: tamannaahspeaks/Instagram)

Talk about acing a simple but sassy look and Tamannaah Bhatia just knows how to do it right. The actor did it yet again with her latest appearance in pink-hued co-ords.

ALSO READ |Tamannaah Bhatia gives fashion goals in faux leather dress; see pics

The 31-year-old star wore a pink velvet tulle top, featuring a turtle neck and full sleeves, over a darker shade bralette. The Helmut Lang top costs Rs 23,724 on fwrd.com.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Tamannaah teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted pastel pink Jacquemus flared trousers. They cost Euros 675 (Rs 58,196) on net-a-porter.com.

Also Read |Tamannaah Bhatia looks pretty in midnight blue ruffle sari but her blouse steals the show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Posing for the camera with her body bent backwards in one picture, and with legs crossed in another, the Seetimarr actor hilariously captioned the pictures, “Thank God for yoga.”

She wore blue heels from Altuzarra. With her middle-parted hair braided, Tamannaah rounded off the look with a pair of big earrings and dewy makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

The look, styled by Shaleena Nathani, turned out to be balanced and refreshing. Do you agree?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards 2021, Elizabeth Olsen Emmys
Emmy Awards: From Kate Winslet to Elizabeth Olsen, stars dazzle on the red carpet

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement