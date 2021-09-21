Tamannaah Bhatia strikes yoga-like pose in sheer pink top, trousers; see pics

Talk about acing a simple but sassy look and Tamannaah Bhatia just knows how to do it right. The actor did it yet again with her latest appearance in pink-hued co-ords.

The 31-year-old star wore a pink velvet tulle top, featuring a turtle neck and full sleeves, over a darker shade bralette. The Helmut Lang top costs Rs 23,724 on fwrd.com.

Tamannaah teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted pastel pink Jacquemus flared trousers. They cost Euros 675 (Rs 58,196) on net-a-porter.com.

Posing for the camera with her body bent backwards in one picture, and with legs crossed in another, the Seetimarr actor hilariously captioned the pictures, “Thank God for yoga.”

She wore blue heels from Altuzarra. With her middle-parted hair braided, Tamannaah rounded off the look with a pair of big earrings and dewy makeup.

The look, styled by Shaleena Nathani, turned out to be balanced and refreshing. Do you agree?

